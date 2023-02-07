2nd annual Bones and Barrels event a huge success

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The 2nd annual Bones and Barrels event over the weekend was a huge success.
Ten teams from the Pacific Northwest competed at the Jackson County Expo for nearly $20,000 in prizes, as well as People’s Choice, Judge’s Choice, and Best Overall team.
For Best Overall, Stick E Fingers won first place, followed by Smokin’ Hooch, and Bigfoot BBQ in third.
Here are the People’s Choice results:
Friday
1st place: Smokin’ Hooch
2nd Place: Stick E Fingers
3rd Place: Papa Terall’s BBQ
4th Place: Bigfoot BBQ
5th Place: Pat E Mac
Saturday
1st Place: Stick E Fingers
2nd Place: Bigfoot BBQ
3rd Place: Smokin’ Hooch
4th Place: Pat E Mac
5th Place: Papa Terall’s BBQ
By popular demand, the Expo said that Bones and Barrels will be back for a third year in February of 2024.