2nd annual Bones and Barrels event a huge success

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The 2nd annual Bones and Barrels event over the weekend was a huge success.

Ten teams from the Pacific Northwest competed at the Jackson County Expo for nearly $20,000 in prizes, as well as People’s Choice, Judge’s Choice, and Best Overall team.

For Best Overall, Stick E Fingers won first place, followed by Smokin’ Hooch, and Bigfoot BBQ in third.

Here are the People’s Choice results:

Friday

1st place: Smokin’ Hooch

2nd Place: Stick E Fingers

3rd Place: Papa Terall’s BBQ

4th Place: Bigfoot BBQ

5th Place: Pat E Mac

Saturday

1st Place: Stick E Fingers

2nd Place: Bigfoot BBQ

3rd Place: Smokin’ Hooch

4th Place: Pat E Mac

5th Place: Papa Terall’s BBQ

By popular demand, the Expo said that Bones and Barrels will be back for a third year in February of 2024.