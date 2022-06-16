Rogue Retreat’s executive director on leave amid investigation into controversial allegations

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford non-profit Rogue Retreat, a group that helps the homeless, has put its executive director, Pastor Chad McComas, on paid administrative leave.

Rogue Retreat said it is in the process of hiring a third party to investigate.

As NBC5 News reported last week, McComas‘ church, Set Free Ministries, previously operated a program called “Celebrate Recovery” that does “gay conversion therapy.”

Gay conversion therapy is an attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

The City of Medford responded by pausing funding for the Medford church for its work in the community.

It still works with Rogue Retreat and gives it taxpayer money for its facilities, Hope Village and The Urban Campground, and is poised to contract with Rogue Retreat Thursday night to operate its new roughly $4.5 million Navigation Center on Market Street.

Siskiyou Street News and other advocates for the LGBTQ+ community and unhoused people in Medford plan to host a dance party, called “Rave Against Rogue Retreat,” outside Medford City Hall at 5 p.m. Thursday prior to the city council meeting.

