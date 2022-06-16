Details released about Wilderville double homicide

WILDERVILLE, Ore. – Police are releasing details about a double homicide that happened last month south of Grants Pass.

Oregon State Police said during a welfare check on May 28, 81-year-old Marilyn Janson and 60-year-old David Janson were found dead in their Wilderville home.

Eventually, investigators identified 50-year-old Timothy R. Olney as a suspect in the case.

On June 8, Olney was found and arrested in the Bend area.

Olney is currently behind bars in the Josephine County Jail charged with two counts of murder, unlawful use of a dangerous weapon, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.