Rogue River man Michael Hamilton pleads guilty to animal neglect charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A Rogue River man pled guilty to multiple animal neglect related charges in court Monday.

Michael Lee Hamilton, 72, was sentenced to three years of probation and two years in jail if probation is revoked. Additionally, he is not allowed to have animals for 15 years.

The charges stem from an incident almost a year ago. Hamilton and his wife were arrested after 32 animals were found either neglected or dead inside their Rogue River home last October.

In court Monday, Deputy District Attorney Sara Shaw says it’s important that Hamilton take accountability for his role in the care of these animals.

“They were taken to the shelter in some of the worst conditions I’ve ever seen,” Shaw told the judge at the sentencing. “The conditions of the house were horrible, the animals were in very severe distress pain wise, injury wise, malnourishment wise.”

Hamilton’s wife, Debbie Hamilton, previously pled guilty to the same charges in March. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, three years probation, and is not allowed to have animals for 15 years.

