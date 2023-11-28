Bags with messages of hate speech around the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – Bags filled with messages of hate speech and sand are being found on driveways around the Rogue Valley.

Multiple police agencies are investigating.

Ashland PD posted on Facebook this morning, saying these bags have been found in several Rogue Valley communities, all with anti- semitic messages.

According to the post, these bags are being dropped off overnight randomly on people’s driveways.

Agencies tell me that the bags also contained a piece of paper, saying ‘it’s the Jews,’ with a QR code attached.

I’m told that the QR code leads to an online group chat of white nationalists.

APD says these acts are similar to one’s police have been seeing in Oregon and other states.

Central Point Police Department says they’ve received reports, as well as Medford and Phoenix so far.

The agencies say that they will be working together.

CPPD Lt. Josh Abbott said, “actively find what we can online about some of this and just try to really just determine what the patterns are to see if there’s like a bigger concern. And hopefully nothing happens other than we just kind of look into it, maybe develop some leads, some suspects.”

It was just over a week ago that the Ashland Plaza played host to a group of citizens from around the Rogue Valley, standing up to hate.

City officials from both Medford and Ashland made official proclamations against antisemitism.

National statistics have showed that antisemitism is on the rise and local temples have even been increasing security as a result.

Local police encourage anyone who has security cameras or additional information, to contact their local law enforcement agency.

They say it could be crucial to making progress in the case.

