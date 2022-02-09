Rogue Valley community organizations get over $550K for wildfire relief

MEDFORD, Ore. – Over a million dollars in Red Cross Relief is headed to communities impacted by fire in Oregon.

The Community Rebuilding Fund announced Wednesday that $1.45 million is being distributed to seven community foundations across the state.

Two of those organizations in the Rogue Valley are “Remake Talent” and “Unite Oregon.”

Remake Talent will receive a $240,000 grant to continue funding for “Fire Zone Captains.” The money will allow the captains to keep engaging with residents impacted by fire and communicate their needs from the bottom up. The funds will also help maintain the organization’s “Loss and Recovery” data dashboard.

$250,000 will go to Unite Oregon for continued service to the Latino community who survived the Almeda Fire.

The Echo Fire Relief Fund, Glide Revitalization, the McKenzie Valley Term Recovery Group, the Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund, and United Way of Lane County also received similar funding.

The 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund is led by Oregon Community Foundation, in partnership with Meyer Memorial Trust, The Ford Family Foundation and American Red Cross and in addition to each partner, is primarily funded through individual, corporate and foundation support. To learn more, please visit: Community Rebuilding Fundhttps://oregoncf.org/grants-and-scholarships/grants/community-rebuilding-fund-grants/community-rebuilding-fund-values/.