Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity to help build new homes in Talent and Ashland

Zack Larsen
August 26, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity is introducing future homeowners to it’s Almeda Fire initiative and a new project in Ashland.

In Talent, two more fire survivor families will be receiving new houses.

The organization is currently laying the foundation for the new builds on Gangnes Street.

Today, they shared that the Garcia and Reyes-Medina families will be receiving their new homes by next year.

For the first time in 20 years, Habitat for Humanity will be building homes in Ashland.

In a partnership with KDA Homes, it plans to build eight new homes in the Beach Creek subdivision on donated land.

“We can’t beat free land,” programs and operations director Brandon Thoms said. “We would never be able to build in Ashland if we had to procure our own land and pay for it. So it’s an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up.”

They are now taking applications for the Ashland project.

Thoms recommends those who are interested to attend the application orientation on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m..

It’s located at the First United Methodist Church.

The deadline to submit an application is September 30th.

Zack Larsen
Zack Larsen
