Rogue Valley real estate sales stay strong in 2019

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Rogue Valley Association of REALTORS says 2019 was a strong year for home sales in Jackson County.
While there was a drop in housing sales overall new construction sales went up 15 percent. Home prices in Ashland and West Medford went up nearly 10 percent.
Oregon still faces a housing crisis and the Rogue Valley is no exception. The 2019 data shows demand is still high but the supply of housing available needs to catch up.
“But when we don’t have the supply to meet the demand it puts another pressure on prices which makes it even less affordable for the other people that work and want to live here,” said Colin Mullane, spokesperson for the association. “So that’s why we need the alleviation of pressure and more housing to come into the market place to support the population that wants to live here.”
Overall, the association feels strong about the market. But it wants to remind every home buyer to carefully consider their options.
It says asking how much you can afford and how comfortable you feel when buying are key questions you should consider when purchasing a home.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.