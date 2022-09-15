Rogue Valley resident looking to raise money to send supplies to Ukraine

kraine i

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – A Rogue Valley resident from Us raising money to send supplies to hospitals and refugee shelters.

Tania Justice has gotten hundreds of supplies ranging from medical items, to clothing, household goods and much more.

She’s been shipping these items to Ukraine since April.

Once everything is shipped family members and friends help give out the packages.

But the price of shipping all of these items has gotten too expensive.

Justice is now asking for donations to help pay for shipping to meet the high demand.

“I have a whole garage full in my house,” she said. “We ran out of funds so we’re doing this fundraiser to see if we can raise some money to pay for the shipping of all those supplies.”

The event is this Saturday at Hemi and Hogs Bar and Grill in Medford from 5-9 p.m..

There will be live music, raffle prizes, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.