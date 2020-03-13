Rogue Valley students receive prestigious Presidential Scholarship

ASHLAND, Ore.– Every year, high school students across the state are rewarded scholarships for their academic achievements. But only a few receive the most prestigious.
This year, three Rogue Valley students received the Presidential Scholarship from Oregon State University. Two of the students were from the Medford School District, the other was from Ashland.
A representative from the university made their way to each school to surprise the students with a scholarship of $40,000 over four years. Maya Lieberman, a senior at Ashland High School, received this year’s scholarship. She says she’s still not sure what she’s going to study but receiving this scholarship will go a long way in helping further her education.
“I did not expect this at all,” she said. “I just thought, ‘Oh I’m just another application in the pool.’ But it turns out I guess I stood out and I’m pretty happy that I did.”
Over 700 applicants across the state applied this year for the scholarship. Only 124 were selected.
