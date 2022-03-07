Roseburg woman arrested after confrontation with police

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A woman is facing numerous weapons charges after a confrontation with police in Roseburg.

Officers said on the afternoon of Sunday, March 6, a 33-year-old woman was outside of her home in the 1500 block of Southeast Booth Avenue undressed, screaming and shooting a pistol.

When officers arrived at the scene, she reportedly pointed the gun at them and shot several rounds into the air.

The Roseburg Police Department said the woman was able to get into her vehicle and leave, but she was later taken into custody after getting stopped at a roadblock.

The woman is now behind bars in the Douglas County Jail charged with pointing a gun at others, menacing, reckless endangering, and unlawful use of a weapon.

