Ross Ragland fundraising for the future of the theater

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A beloved theater in Klamath Falls is asking for the community’s support.

The Ross Ragland Theater, open since the 1980s, is holding an emergency fundraising campaign to replace its previous grants.

During the Covid pandemic, the theater says it went a year and seven months without booking an act.

Now in the post-Covid era, the theater says grants have become increasingly competitive.

“We’re reaching back out into our community to help us fund not this season, but future seasons,” said Ross Ragland Executive Director Curtis Peoples. “We want to be able to raise money to put into our coffers and into our endowment to have that cushion that we’re going to need because we’re not getting a lot of that funding.”

Ross Ragland is collecting donations right now on the online fundraising platform Give Butter.

As of last check, its raised just over $8,000 of its $1 million goal.

The theater says its 2025 season lineup will be out soon.

Anyone who wants to support the theater, can purchase tickets to shows or directly through its fundraising campaign online.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.