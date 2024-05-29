Medford businessman, youth sports supporter Chuck Mettler passes away

MEDFORD, Ore. – Chuck Mettler, a Medford businessman and a longtime fixture in youth sports has passed away.

Mettler moved to Medford in 1964 and in 1969 he opened his own business called Modern Appliance.

He and his wife raised four children in Medford, three sons and a daughter.

In fact, in 2021 NBC5 News profiled the Mettler family at the Southern Oregon Golf Championships.

The event served as a family reunion of sorts and that year it included four generations of Mettlers.

Though Chuck, the patriarch, wasn’t playing he was still in the thick of the action.

“Grandpa Chuck I think is the world’s best cheerleader. He’s definitely our inspiration and our team mascot,” said Genna Mettler, Chuck Mettler’s Granddaughter.

Chuck Mettler was also very involved in the Medford Linebackers, an organization that supports local athletics.

He was its chairman when the group raised money to replace the turf at Spiegelberg Stadium.

Chuck later worked for the Rogue Valley Family YMCA as its community youth sports director.

All of us at KOBI-TV NBC5 extend our deepest sympathies to the Mettler family.

