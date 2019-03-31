Runners lace up for 47th annual Stagecoach Run

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Runners from all across southern Oregon laced up their shoes to celebrate the 47th annual Stagecoach Run Saturday.
The 5k and 10k races were held at Rellik Vineyards and hosted by the Southern Oregon Runners Club.
The run has been going on every year since 1972 and for the past 20 years, all net proceeds help to benefit the Pear Blossom Scholarship Fund.
“I love the turnout and it’s such a diverse group of people,” said Southern Oregon Runners Club President Amber Jacobson. “Kids come, it’s a great family-friendly event.”
The scholarship awards go to selected local student-athletes to help attain their college goals in education and athletics.
