Rural counties urging Gov. Brown to reopen in letter

SALEM, Ore. — Commissioners in several rural counties are formally urging Governor Kate Brown to re-open businesses in their communities.

They’re sending a letter, a first step requested by the governor.

On Wednesday, Josephine, Curry and Coos County commissioners endorsed a letter written by Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice.

The letter requests Governor Brown allow their counties and Jackson County to re-open Southwestern Oregon from her coronavirus-based executive order.

In the letter, Boice says there’s a declining number of people with symptoms, a declining number of confirmed cases and adequate hospital capacity.

“This has got to be a very soft opening,” said Josephine County Commissioner Dan DeYoung. “We certainly don’t want this thing to come back in a big wave and bite us.”

Jackson County commissioners will be discussing whether or not to sign the letter this Friday.

A representative from Douglas County tells NBC5 news they spoke with the governor and she is open to the idea of a regional reopening.

Commissioner DeYoung says they will be speaking with the governor on Thursday and hopes the letter will influence her decision.

