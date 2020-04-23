Rural counties urging Gov. Brown to reopen in letter

SALEM, Ore. — Commissioners in several rural counties are formally urging Governor Kate Brown to re-open businesses in their communities.
They’re sending a letter, a first step requested by the governor.
On Wednesday, Josephine, Curry and Coos County commissioners endorsed a letter written by Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice.
The letter requests Governor Brown allow their counties and Jackson County to re-open Southwestern Oregon from her coronavirus-based executive order.
In the letter, Boice says there’s a declining number of people with symptoms, a declining number of confirmed cases and adequate hospital capacity.
“This has got to be a very soft opening,” said Josephine County Commissioner Dan DeYoung. “We certainly don’t want this thing to come back in a big wave and bite us.”
Jackson County commissioners will be discussing whether or not to sign the letter this Friday.
A representative from Douglas County tells NBC5 news they spoke with the governor and she is open to the idea of a regional reopening.
Commissioner DeYoung says they will be speaking with the governor on Thursday and hopes the letter will influence her decision.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.