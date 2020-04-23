Family holds drive-by birthday for 100-year-old Medford veteran

MEDFORD, Ore. — It was a happy birthday from 6 feet away.
Social distancing didn’t stop this Medford family from coming together on Wednesday for Colonel Frank Lee’s 100th birthday.
“It’s amazing. I’ve never heard someone turn a hundred in my life,” said Liam White, family member.
Family members Katie, Liam, and Kaydence White say Lee’s age is just one of his many accomplishments.
The World War 2 veteran flew B-29 aircraft for combat missions in the Pacific and Berlin.
“He has lots of stories. If you get the pleasure of being able to sit with him and talk with him, you will not walk away disappointed,” said Katie White, family member.
With coronavirus canceling Lee’s big birthday plans, White says they had to get creative.
“We’re just going to roll through and just let Frank know how much we love him and how exciting this is. This is 100. That’s insane,” she said.
The surprise bringing a smile to Lee’s face and a memory to cherish in a century of life experiences.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.