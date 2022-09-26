Russia school shooting leaves over a dozen people dead

IZHEVSK, Russia (NBC) – A gunman opened fire inside a school in Russia Monday morning, killing at least 15 people.

Video provided by the investigative committee of Russia reportedly shows investigators inside the school.

Of those 15 victims, four were adults, including teachers and security guards, and eleven were children. Another 22 children and two adults were also injured.

According to the Russian investigative committee, the gunman—who had a swastika drawn on his t-shirt—took his own life.

The identity of the attacker and the motive for the shooting in Izhevsk, about 600 miles east of Moscow, were not clear.

The TASS news agency quoted investigators as saying the attacker was armed with two pistols and a large supply of ammunition.

Russia has seen several school shootings in recent years.

In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan.

And in April of this year, an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before committing suicide.