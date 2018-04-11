Saint Mary’s robotics team competes for the world championship

Medford, Ore. – A local robotics team is preparing for the world stage.
Only about three percent of robotics teams in the country make it to the world championships every year, and Saint Mary’s high school is one of them. After finishing second in the state, the team is now headed to Houston, Texas for the opportunity to be a world champion.
It’s actually the second time they’ve qualified.
“To get to here and be in a world championship level is amazing we went to this tournament only once before and so it’s really great to get to this level again,” said Margeaux Quady, a member of the robotics team.
Students say while programming robots and competing is great, they feel they are also learning important life skills that will stay with them long after they graduate.