Salem police shoot and kill driver in traffic stop confrontation

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) — A man was fatally shot in a confrontation with Salem police officers early Monday morning, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department.

Salem police officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Northeast Salem at about 12:37 a.m. Monday, police said, but the driver did not stop. The vehicle eventually drove to Northgate Park in North Salem, where it stopped in a field.

The officers made contact with the driver and a confrontation ensued. At least one Salem officer fired their weapon, according to the news release. The driver was injured and given first aid, and was transported to the Salem Hospital. He later died of his injuries.

A dog inside the vehicle was also injured and received first aid, police said. The dog’s current condition is not specified in the news release.

The name of the deceased man was not released, citing the need to notify his family first. The news release also does not include the names of the officers involved in the confrontation.

Four Salem officers have been placed on paid administrative leave following a preliminary investigation, which is department policy.