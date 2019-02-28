“Say Cheese!” Josephine County Food Bank raise money for a good cause

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine County Food Bank is kicking off its month-long campaign to find the best grilled cheese sandwich in Grants Pass.
During the month of March, 19 participating restaurants will be vying for the title of best-grilled cheese in town. For every sandwich sold, $2 will be donated to the food bank.
“This year we’re already having phones ring off the hook both here and at participating restaurants,” said executive director Kevin Widdison. “Last year, the event raised over $4,000 for the food bank,” he said.
The food bank is also offering two chances to win a $100 gift card. Punch cards will be available for pick up at any participating restaurant. Once purchasing five sandwiches from any participating restaurants and filling out the card, you can be entered to win a $100 gift certificate from FRED MEYER.
Those participating can also take a selfie with their grilled cheese sandwich and post it to Facebook with the hashtag #saycheeseGP2019 and will be entered to win a $100 gift certificate from Dutch Bros.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]