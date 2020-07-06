SCOTUS rules Electoral College members can’t go ‘rogue’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Supreme Court rules unanimously that members of the Electoral College can’t go rogue and must vote according to their state law.
The decision comes just under four months before the 2020 election.
The “faithless elector” case stems from 10 electors who would not vote with the popular vote in their state or territory.
Writing for the court, Justice Elena Kagan said the Constitution gives states far-reaching authority over choosing presidential electors and setting conditions for them.
Laws in 32 states and Washington, D.C. require electors to vote for the popular-vote winner.