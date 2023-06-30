SCOTUS sides Christian business on same sex website

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – On the final day of Pride Month, the Supreme Court dealt a blow to advocates of LGBTQ rights.

In a ruling Friday rooted in free speech grounds, justices sided with a Christian business owner in Colorado who refuses to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings.

It was a six to three-decision penned by Justice Neil Gorsuch.

He wrote, “The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor penned a dissent, joined by her liberal colleagues, Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Sotomayor said the decision will undermine the government’s compelling interest in ensuring that all Americans have equal access to the public marketplace.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.