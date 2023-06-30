SCOTUS blocks student loan forgiveness

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Supreme Court is striking down President Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan.

Friday, justices blocked the administration’s efforts to deliver up to $20,000 in loan relief to millions of borrowers struggling with debt.

The decision was 6 to 3 with Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the conservative supermajority.

Roberts says the Biden administration would need congressional approval to execute such a move and the justices also took issue with the plan’s wording, saying forgiveness goes beyond a modification of the “Heroes Act.”

Opponents to the plan, namely Republican-led states, argued the Department of Education doesn’t have the authority to forgive the loans.

Biden is expected to announce new actions to protect student loan borrowers Friday.

