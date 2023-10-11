Search for missing California couple last believed to be in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police in Northern California are asking for help finding two missing people whose missing truck was observed in Central Point last month.

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Bailey Faye Aralene Blunt, 28, was reported missing on September 25. She was last seen on September 22 when reports say she went to get her belongings from her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Tyler Thomas Burrow.

Burrow’s family reported him missing September 26. The Sheriff’s Office says family last heard from Burrow on September 23.

Blunt’s green Dodge Ram was detected by a license plate reader in the Redding area on September 24. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says it was also observed that day on a traffic camera on Central Point. The truck was occupied at the time, but police say it wasn’t clear who or how many people were in the vehicle.

The vehicle is a dark green pickup truck with a white hood. The truck has California license plate number 8T73126 and had a load of firewood in the bed when it was last seen. Police say the truck likely continued along I-5 and has not registered on any other license plate readers in the Central Point area.

Bailey Blunt is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tyler Burrow is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, around 220 pounds with reddish brown hair, hazel eyes, and a beard.

Anyone with information regarding Blunt or Burrow’s location is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 and reference case numbers 20230449 and 202304457.

