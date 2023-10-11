Motorcyclist dies after crash on Highway 42 Tuesday morning

Posted by Taylar Ansures October 11, 2023

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Highway 42 in Douglas County Tuesday morning.

According to police, a Jeep Cherokee turned onto Highway 42 eastbound from Landers Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

The Cherokee crossed paths with a motorcycle, driven by Dustin Kirk Carroll, 37 of Roseburg, driving in the slow lane.

Carroll crashed into the side of the Jeep and was thrown from the bike.

He was declared dead at the scene.

OSP says the investigation is ongoing at this time.

