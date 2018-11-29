Search for missing N.C. girl comes to grim end

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WRAL) – Law enforcement authorities said Wednesday that a body found Tuesday in a North Carolina pond is believed to be that of the missing teen, who was snatched from outside her family’s mobile home three weeks ago.
The announcement capped weeks of searching and pleas by law enforcement authorities for help from the public to help bring the teen home.
“We believe we have found the body of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar,” Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said during a press conference. “But the final confirmation will be done by dental comparisons.”
Andy de la Rocha, a senior FBI agent, said investigators have not identified a person of interest in connection with the girl’s slaying. He urged anyone with information about the case to call the tip line at 910-272-5871. A reward for information that leads to an arrest still stands at $30,000, De La Rocha said.
“This is the outcome that we all feared was going to happen” the police chief said. “We wanted to bring Hania back home, and bring her back home alive to our community. It hurts.”
Hania was snatched from outside her family’s mobile home as she waited for other family members to come outside.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2P9XsNe