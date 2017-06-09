Sen. Alan DeBoer proposes changes to “kicker” fund

Salem, Ore.- Oregon Senator Alan DeBoer introduced new legislation Friday which could potentially change Oregon’s “kicker” law.
Sen. DeBoer wants to send a constitutional amendment to Oregonians asking them to change the current law so kicker funds are automatically sent to schools. DeBoer says he has support from both sides of the aisle.
Every two years, Oregon state economists estimate three times how much tax revenue Oregon will bring in. If the state collects two percent more than estimated, tax payers receive a refund known as a “kicker check.” If the state brings in four percent more, taxpayers receive a four percent tax credit.
If DeBoer’s bill passes and is signed into law, the constitutional amendment would go to voters in a special election in May, 2018.