Sen. Wyden reacts to Intel’s investments in Oregon economy

Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden says the future of the tech industry across the state is bright.

This comes in response to Governor Tina Kotek’s Intel celebration event Monday.

The event was held because Intel announced its plans to invest over $35 million to expand and modernize its operations in the state of Oregon.

Gov. Kotek also announced a plan to propose forming a new technical center at Intel’s Hillsboro site.

Sen. Wyden says this investment by Intel highlights Oregon’s transition to becoming a technology epicenter in the West.

“(This is) something that could create jobs across the state because we’ll have a lot of venders,” Sen. Wyden said. “It won’t just be Intel but across the state. This is a big plus.”

Sen. Wyden says Intel alone is expected to add thousands of high paying, skill-based jobs to Oregon’s economy.

Intel previously stated it has secured a new machine that will allow engineers to make features on technology chips even smaller than before.

