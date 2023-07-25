Sen. Wyden to appear for town halls in Curry, Coos counties this weekend

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Senator Ron Wyden will be holding town halls at the end of the week in Coos and Curry counties.

On Saturday, July 29th, Wyden will be in Gold Beach at the Curry Public Library meeting hall starting at 1:30 p.m.

And on Sunday the 30th, he will be in Coos Bay at Marshfield Junior High starting at 1:00 p.m.

Wyden said the goal of the town halls is to hear from rural community members about the issues that are important to them.

