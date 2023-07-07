Serial burglary suspect arrested in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Officers arrested a man suspected of committing multiple burglaries in Medford.

The Medford Police Department has been investigating several burglaries and attempted burglaries that happened between July 4 and July 6.

On July 6, officers reportedly found a vehicle in the area of Hawthorne Park that appeared to be the vehicle captured on surveillance video leaving the area of one of the reported burglaries. It was described by MPD as a Red Toyota RAV4.

According to the Medford Police Department, officers looked inside the vehicle and saw items that were stolen during the string of burglaries they were investigating.

Shortly after officers started canvassing the area, there was an attempted burglary in the 100 block of Geneva Street close to the park.

Officers responded to the call and found 41-year-old Joseph Henry Gonzalez hiding in some bushes.

MPD said after he was arrested and interviewed, he admitted to his crimes committed in Medford. He also said he stole the Toyota during a burglary in Portland earlier in the week.

Gonzalez is facing numerous charges including burglary, criminal mischief, and theft.

The owner of the vehicle and the Portland Police Bureau were contacted by MPD.

“This was a great team effort by our Patrol Officers and Detectives to break the case and gain a full confession from the suspect,” MPD said.

