Shelter holds open house, requests new volunteers

Medford, Ore.– A local homeless shelter opened for a tour of its facility and a close up look at how they help the homeless community.
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today, St. Vincent de Paul held an open house.
The organization is hoping to raise money for this winter when more people seek shelter and they are accepting donations such as food, sleeping bags, t-shirts and bathing towels for the showers they have available.
The organization’s president says they are also in need of volunteers. When asked about how working and volunteering to help others in need had affected her, Kathy Begley, president of St Vincent de Paul, became a little choked up while speaking.
“It’s just… I never thought I’d want to hang out with a bunch of homeless people,” said Begley. “But you know I have friends now… so it’s very rewarding.”
Begley and other current volunteers say that while everyone that works at St. Vincent de Paul are non-paid volunteers, it is worth it to be able to help those less fortunate.
The facility has recently been forced to limit their hours due to the lack of volunteers causing them to have less of an outreach.
If you’re interested, you can learn more about the organization and Medford shelter here.