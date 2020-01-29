Sheriff calls Yreka veterinarian’s death a “tragic accident”

YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is calling a Yreka veterinarian’s death in January a tragic accident.
The sheriff’s office says 31-year-old Dakota Woodard was shot in the chest with a rifle just south of Dorris.
He was a local veterinarian with ‘Companion Animal Mobile Veterinary Services.’
The sheriff’s office previously said there wasn’t any evidence of foul play or a suicide attempt.
Sheriff Jon Lopey says it appears Dr. Woodard fell off a haystack and as he fell his rifle went off.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.