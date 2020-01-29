Home
Sheriff calls Yreka veterinarian’s death a “tragic accident”

YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is calling a Yreka veterinarian’s death in January a tragic accident.

The sheriff’s office says 31-year-old Dakota Woodard was shot in the chest with a rifle just south of Dorris.

He was a local veterinarian with ‘Companion Animal Mobile Veterinary Services.’

The sheriff’s office previously said there wasn’t any evidence of foul play or a suicide attempt.

Sheriff Jon Lopey says it appears Dr. Woodard fell off a haystack and as he fell his rifle went off.

