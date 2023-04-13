Siskiyou Co. properties involved in fire debris removal program cleared

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Nearly 200 Siskiyou County properties participating in California’s fire debris removal program have been cleared.

Following the Mountain, McKinney and Mill fires, property owners had the option of enrolling in California’s Consolidated Removal Program.

On April 13, 2023, the California Office of Emergency Services said all 183 damaged properties that took part in the program have been cleared of burned metal, concrete, ash, and contaminated soil.

Before property owners can start to rebuild, soil samples will need to be collected, erosion control measures installed, and wildfire-damaged trees assessed. Finally, state officials will need to approve reconstruction.

To access the 2022 Debris Operations Dashboard, visit https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/314ceb07ad664250a0e2f75edf95c51b

