Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office upgrades emergency alerting software

April 5, 2024

 

YREKA, Cal.- The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading the county’s emergency alerting software.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, it and the Office of Emergency Services (OES) decided to upgrade to a new alert notification system called ReadySiskiyou- Alerts. It says ReadySiskiyou- Alerts will provide folks with a more reliable emergency alert system, improve response times and increase accuracy and specificity in alert notifications.

For over 11 years, the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies had relied on CodeRED as its main alert notification provider, but the Sheriff’s Office and OES felt it was time for an upgrade. To register with the new emergency alert system, go to this link.

