C&D Lumber Co. announces permanent closure of operations

RIDDLE, Ore.- C&D Lumber Co. announces the permanent closure of its operations.

Founded in 1890 by Alfred Johnson in Southern Oregon’s Coos County, C&D Lumber has been a cornerstone of the timber industry for over 130 years.

According to a press release from the company, the 6th generation family-owned and operated business persisted through many challenges throughout its time. It says due to unprecedented challenges facing the industry, such as market fluctuations, increasing operational costs and timber supply issues, the company doesn’t see a sustainable future for itself.

It also says the Johnson family plans to continue to manage and grow C&D Lumber’s sister company Silver Butte Timber.

