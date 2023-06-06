Siskiyou County Public Health warns about rise in syphilis cases

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Siskiyou County Public Health is urging residents to take action against a recent increase in syphilis cases.

According to SCPH, there has been a 600% increase in syphilis and congenital syphilis cases since 2020. When asked about specific number of cases, SCPH says it did not have that information available at this time.

The CDC says syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that can cause serious health problems if left untreated. Congenital syphilis happens when a pregnant woman with syphilis passes the infection to her unborn baby.

Without treatment, syphilis can spread to the brain and nervous system, causing changes to a person’s mental state, changes in vision, and hearing loss.

To combat the rise of cases, SCPH says it’s working with healthcare providers to increase screening, testing, and treatment of syphilis.

SCPH says syphilis can be treated with antibiotics. Pregnant women with the infection can also receive treatment to prevent the transmission of infection to the baby.

Testing can be done at a doctor’s office or clinic. Alternatively, Siskiyou County residents can get a free, confidential at-home test from SCPH by calling 530-572-8358 or visiting SCPH Mobile Health Services.

