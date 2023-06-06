New fishing regulations proposed for Klamath River following dam removal

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is considering modifying current fishing regulations along the Klamath River in 2024.

ODFW says this is due to the removal of JC Boyle dam in 2024.

A public meeting is scheduled for June 8, 6 p.m. at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Linman Hall. ODFW will give a short presentation of the proposed changes and will allow a chance for the public to ask questions and offer comments.

ODFW says the changes will help accommodate salmon, steelhead, and Pacific lamprey that will soon have access to the upper Klamath Basin for the first time in over 100 years.

The proposed changes are listed below:

Proposed new regulation – Keno Dam to Highway 66 Bridge. Open October 1 – June 15. Bag limit one Redband/Rainbow Trout 12-inch minimum – 15-inch maximum length Reason for change: This slot limit is to protect large salmon and steelhead smolts and to protect adult steelhead

Current regulation – J.C. Boyle Reservoir- Zone Regulations. Bait allowed. Bag limit 5 Trout per day. Removing this regulation as J.C. Boyle will be removed entirely.

Proposed new regulation – Hwy 66 Bridge to State Line – Bag limit one Redband/Rainbow Trout 12 inch minimum – 15 inch maximum length. Reason for change: This slot limit is to protect large salmon and steelhead smolts and to protect adult steelhead.

Proposed angling regulation for the entire zone – Closed to salmon angling all year.

