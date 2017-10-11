Siskiyou County Sheriff’s local State of Emergency request still pending

Yreka, Ca.- Three weeks ago the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office requested a local state of emergency in the county because of the high frequency of illegal marijuana grows.
Currently that request is still pending.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff says illegal marijuana grows are a public health, public safety, and environmental problem to the county.
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s have seized over 100,000 pounds of illegally grown marijuana this year.
Sheriff Jon Lopey says that even without the proclamation approved at this time, he feels the county’s anti-drug efforts are making progress.
“The governors failure, at least at this time to sign our proclamation, show that we’re one doing something about it in the county and we’re doing something positive.”
While the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s await a decision on the proclamation request they have reached out to multiple other agencies for assistance.