Home
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s local State of Emergency request still pending

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s local State of Emergency request still pending

Local News Regional , ,

Yreka, Ca.- Three weeks ago the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office requested a local state of emergency in the county because of the high frequency of illegal marijuana grows.

Currently that request is still pending.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff says illegal marijuana grows are a public health, public safety, and environmental problem to the county.

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s have seized over 100,000 pounds of illegally grown marijuana this year.

Sheriff Jon Lopey says that even without the proclamation approved at this time, he feels the county’s anti-drug efforts are making progress.

“The governors failure, at least at this time to sign our proclamation, show that we’re one doing something about it in the county and we’re doing something positive.”

While the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s await a decision on the proclamation request they have reached out to multiple other agencies for assistance.

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County’s only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics