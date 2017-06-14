Happy Camp, Cal.- The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened just before 10:30 Wednesday morning.
According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, a man entered the Happy Camp branch of the Scott Valley Bank, demanded money and told the teller he had a gun. The Sheriff says the teller didn’t see a gun at any point during the robbery and no one was hurt.
Investigators describe the suspect as a white or hispanic male, about six feet tall with a short beard and mustache. He was last seen running from the bank wearing tan Carhartt pants, shoes with white stripes on the bottom, a camp fishing hat, a tan leather jacket and mirrored sunglasses.
Police are not saying whether the robber got away with any money.
Anyone with information about the crime or suspect is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900.