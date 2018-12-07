Ski shops slide into the season with big business

MEDFORD, Ore. — With Mount Ashland opening tomorrow, it’s a busy time for businesses like Rogue Ski Shop as people prepare to hit the slopes.
Owner Bob Matthews says they’re eagerly awaiting the season’s start.
Not just because it’s an exciting time of year, but because the survival of his business and others like it… depends on it.
“It’s a yoyo and yes, there’s quite a bit of variance between a good ski year and a bad ski year now,” he said. “It can vary 20 to 30 percent.”
Matthews says it can be challenging to get through a low-snow year like last year, but they’re hoping this season is different.
Right now, Matthew says they’ve definitely seen a rise in sales this week.
