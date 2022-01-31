Sky Lakes Medical Center gets award from the American Hospital Association

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A renowned Southern Oregon hospital is being honored with a national award.

The American Hospital Association announced Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls will receive this year’s Rural Hospital Leadership Award.

“The award recognizes small or rural hospital leaders who guide their hospital and community through change and innovation,” the AHA said.

The AHA remarked about the Sky Lakes Medical Center Wellness Center, which offers classes in fitness, mindfulness, nutrition and lifestyle coaching.

“These elements demonstrate an effective model for strengthening individual health and well-being and guiding long-term progress in addressing the societal factors that influence health,” the AHA said. “A comprehensive community health needs assessment served as a foundation for all of this work.”

The award will be presented at the AHA’s 35th Rural Health Care Leadership Conference in Phoenix, Arizona next month.