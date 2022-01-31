Man linked to Central Point bank robbery arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The man suspected of robbing multiple banks, including one in Central Point, was arrested in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, January 11 at about 3:47 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at People’s Bank on the corner of North 10th Street across from the Central Point McDonalds.

The then-unidentified suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, fled the bank before officers could arrive.

On the afternoon of January 19, the Sierra Central Credit Union in Redding was robbed by a lone suspect.

Redding police officers worked with a California Highway Patrol helicopter to canvas the neighborhood but were unable to find the suspect.

Investigators in Redding described the suspect as a white man in his 30s or 40s, 6 feet tall, with a thin to medium build.

On January 20, the Central Point Police Department told NBC5 their officers were investigating a possible link between the two robberies.

During the investigation, detectives determined the same suspect also robbed a bank in Yuba City, California.

Eventually, police were able to determine the man’s identity and vehicle information.

On January 28, 2022, the suspect was finally found and arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was publicly identified as 52-year-old Thomas James West.

No further details were released about the ongoing investigation.