Slide closes South Fork Little Butte Creek Road in eastern Jackson County

A rocks and debris slide was reported early this morning in a remote section of eastern Jackson County.

The County Roads Department says the slide has temporarily blocked the entire section of ‘South Fork Little Butte Creek Road,’ with large boulders, trees, and downed power lines.

It says the slide is near the end of the county-maintained portion of the road.

This is a remote area of Jackson County, east of Lake Creek, and south of Highway 140.

Jackson County says people should avoid the area as it will take several days to clean up, and more rain is forecasted the next days.

