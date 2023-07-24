Small fire sparks in Lithia Park Sunday afternoon

ASHLAND, Ore. – Crews were able to put out a small fire that started in Ashland’s Lithia Park Sunday.

At about 4:20 p.m., the City of Ashland said firefighters were at the scene of a brush fire at the park’s “fairy ponds.”

At the time, the fire was knocked down and crews were working on putting down hot spots.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at 1/10 of an acre, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

To sign up for Ashland Citizen Alerts, text 97520 in the message line to 888777. If you have a landline, you should already be in the city’s database.

