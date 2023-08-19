Smith River Complex coming close to power lines, forcing power shutoff

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – The ‘Smith River Complex’ fire continues to cause trouble for fire crews.

The forest service said there’s 12 confirmed fires currently burning as part of the Smith River Complex.

The fires have burned more than 7,500 acres total.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Patrick Creek, Little Jones Creek, Copper Creek Drainage, and Coon Creek.

More resources are being deployed to the complex every day.

“Right now the Holiday and the Kelly fires are both our two largest fires and their definitely our priorities,” California Incident Command Team 15 spokesperson Tom Stokesberry said. “The Holiday Fire is pushing toward some power lines so that is our No. 1 priority with the infrastructure. We’re trying to maintain that so we don’t lose power in the Gasquet, Crescent city area.”

Late Friday evening, Pacific Power has initiated an emergency de-energization of its transmission lines serving Del Norte County.

12,000 people are expected to be without power, with no time for restoration.

Over 400 customers in Josephine County, near O’Brien, saw power turned off as well.

