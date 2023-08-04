Smoke from two wildfires drifting into the Rogue Valley

﻿ ﻿

This browser does not display the video tag.

MEDFORD, Ore. – Hazy skies are expected over southwest Oregon Friday as smoke from two wildfires drifts over the area.

According to the U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, smoke from the Flat Fire burning south of Agness will continue to drift to the south over the Brookings area into northwest California.

Smoke from the Bedrock Fire is expected to drift into the Rogue Valley Friday. Air quality may be reduced throughout the day in Grants Pass and Medford.

Going into the weekend, similar conditions are expected across the region, the IWFAQRP said.

As of Friday morning, the Flat Fire covered 31,921 acres and was 28% contained. The Bedrock Fire was 12,213 acres and 5% contained.

Visit https://www.oregonsmoke.org/ to check the latest air quality levels.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.