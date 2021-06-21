Some Chiloquin-area residents told to evacuate immediately

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Update: All evacuations have been lifted, per Klamath County Emergency Management. The end of Witam Bluff Dr. at Metate Ln. will remain closed.
Some residents in the Chiloquin area are being told to evacuate due to a wildfire.
The Pool Fire was first reported at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, east of Agency Lake, south of Chiloquin.
Klamath County Emergency Management issued an alert at about 3:00 p.m., saying people living south of South Chiloquin Road on Blue Pool Way to Witam Bluff Drive are under a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice and are urged to leave the area immediately.
For the latest evacuation information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyGov. To sign up for Klamath County alerts, visit http://alerts.klamathcounty.org
The American Red Cross is working to set up an evacuation point at Kla-Mo-Ya Casino.
As of 4:40 p.m, the fire was reported to be 30 acres in size and growing. There was no containment.
South Chiloquin Road is closed between Modoc Point Road and State Highway 62.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Klamath Basin and Fremont-Winema National Forest from 5:00 p.m. Monday to 3:00 a.m. Tuesday due to abundant lightning on dry fuels and high wind gusts, according to Chiloquin Fire and Rescue.