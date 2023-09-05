Some fire restrictions lifted on public lands in South Central Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Fire management officials in South Central Oregon lifted public use restrictions on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District, and Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge Complex.

These lifts will go into effect Wednesday morning, September 6.

Crater Lake National Park will lift its fire restrictions on Friday, September 8.

Public use restrictions will remain in place within the Klamath River Canyon.

Lifting public use restrictions means campfires are now allowed outside of designated campgrounds. Fire officials want to remind the public to be cautious with any possible ignition sources and ensure campfires are properly extinguished.

Industrial Fire Precaution Level II Limited Shutdown will remain in effect on public lands where the public use restrictions have been lifted. Power saws, rotary head saws, cable yarding, blasting, and welding many only happen between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.

