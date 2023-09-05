Grants Pass Police seek identity of DHS burglary suspects

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Police is asking for help identifying the suspects who burglarized the Oregon Department of Human Services office on Hawthorne Avenue between Monday and Tuesday.

Police say the suspects took valuable items, including many financial documents, gas cards, a check writing machine, blank EBT cards, cell phones, an air scrubber, and a gold-colored Ford Escape.

The stolen Ford had Oregon License E270376.

Two of the suspects were seen on surveillance video when using the stolen cards at a Grants Pass gas station.

Anyone having information related to the identity of the suspects or the stolen property, including the Ford Escape, is asked to call 541-450-6260 and reference case #23-37834.

Police say if you see the suspects or the vehicle, do not approach and call 911.

