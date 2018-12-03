Some migrants tired of waiting, cross U.S.-Mexico border fence

TIJUANA, Mexico (NBC) – Some of the Central American migrants who have gathered in Tijuana, Mexico, decided to get into the U.S. via a risky way: by climbing the border fence.
Thousands of migrants traveled thousands of miles to get here from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
They found that the wait to apply for asylum in the U.S. could take months.
So Sunday, some went over the steel barrier separating Tijuana from California. Others started up then backed down.
The decision is unpopular with many who have decided to wait and try to enter legally.
Mexican authorities have set up a new migrant shelter about ten miles from the border crossing at Otay Mesa and 14 miles from San Ysidro.
Dozens of migrants interviewed at the border have said they are fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries.